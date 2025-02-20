News Americas US weekly jobless claims rise more than expected

U.S. jobless claims rose to 219,000 for the week ending February 15, up 5,000 from the previous week, according to the Labor Department. The four-week average fell slightly to 215,250, down 1,000.

A report released by the US Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase by first-time claims for US unemployment benefits in the week ended February 15.



The department said initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 215,250, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 216,250.