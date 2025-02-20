TRUMPS ELDEST SON SHARES DEEPFAKE VIDEO MOCKING ZELENSKYY

US President Donald Trump's eldest son shared a "deepfake" video Thursday on X that mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by showing him dancing.

The video, created using artificial intelligence, swapped Zelenskyy's face with footage of another person dancing. It was first shared by another user before being reposted by Donald Trump Jr. on his account.

"Zelenskyy should really just go win the war without our endless $$$. Let's see how that works out," said Trump Jr.

Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "Dictator without Elections" on Wednesday and warned that he "better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

His remarks came after Zelenskyy accused Trump of being caught in a "space of disinformation" by Russia, saying he hopes Trump's team gets a clearer understanding of the "truth about Ukraine."