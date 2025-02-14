Trump says Canada 'very serious contender' for being 51st US state

US President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Canada could become America's 51st state, calling it a "very serious contender" during a press briefing in the Oval Office.

"Why would we pay $200 billion a year in subsidies to Canada when they are not a state? You do that for a state, but you don't do that for somebody else's country," Trump said.

He suggested that Canada would see their taxes come down and their security would increase if they become a state.

Trump also criticized Canada's trade practices, saying: "Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up."

The president said the US doesn't need Canadian products, arguing that America can do 95% of what Canada does.

He also spoke about the neighboring country's "very low" military spending, saying: "They think we're going to protect them with our military, which is unfair."

Trump has repeatedly called for NATO members, including Canada, to increase their defense spending.

The remarks follow Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports in early February as part of his "America First" trade policy aimed at rebalancing US trade deficits.

Canada threatened to impose a similar tariff in response, but both countries later decided to pause the tariffs for 30 days after Canada agreed to implement a border plan, make new commitments to appoint a fentanyl czar, list drug cartels as terrorists and ensure 24/7 "eyes on the border."

Trump has also referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor" in recent months, signaling his unconventional approach to US-Canada relations.