Top US diplomat speaks with Mexico’s foreign minister on border security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente discussed joint actions to secure the US-Mexico border, the State Department announced Thursday.

In a statement, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said they discussed efforts to dismantle the cartels and combat fentanyl and arms trafficking.

"Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Mexico's recent efforts to curb illegal migration, including enhanced enforcement efforts by Mexican National Guard troops at the U.S.-Mexico border, receiving deportation flights to southern Mexico, and repatriating illegal migrants to their home countries," the statement said.