14 states sue Musk, Trump, arguing billionaire’s role is unconstitutional

Elon Musk speaks as US President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A group of 14 states sued Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump on Thursday, claiming that the authority granted to the tech billionaire and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is unconstitutional, according to a report.

The coalition of states, led by New Mexico, argues that Musk's expansive role as the head of DOGE violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, The Hill reported.

They said this is because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

"Mr. Musk's seemingly limitless and unchecked power to strip the government of its workforce and eliminate entire departments with the stroke of a pen or click of a mouse would have been shocking to those who won this country's independence," they wrote.

"There is no office of the United States, other than the President, with the full power of the Executive Branch, and the sweeping authority now vested in a single unelected and unconfirmed individual is antithetical to the nation's entire constitutional structure," they added.

The states, including Arizona, Michigan, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and New Mexico, are requesting the court to block Musk and his DOGE team from undertaking a variety of actions.

They aim to stop the Tesla CEO Musk and his aides from making changes to the distribution of public funds, government contracts, regulations, or personnel, as well as from accessing or altering data systems.