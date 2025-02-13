 Contact Us
News Americas Trump says he expects to meet with Putin, ‘probably’ in Saudi Arabia

Trump says he expects to meet with Putin, ‘probably’ in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said he will hold a first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia as he pushes for an end to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published February 13,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS HE EXPECTS TO MEET WITH PUTIN, ‘PROBABLY’ IN SAUDI ARABIA
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he expects to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin "probably" in Saudi Arabia for the first of what he said could be a series of meetings geared toward ending the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

Trump continued to describe the war as a "disaster" that is "really bloody horrible," saying he believes that with his assistance, "we'll get something done" to end the nearly three-year long conflict.

"I'll be dealing with President Putin, largely on the phone, and we ultimately expect to meet. In fact, we expect that he'll come here, and I'll go there, and we're going to meet also, probably in Saudi Arabia," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "The first time, we'll meet in Saudi Arabia, see if we get something done. But we want to end that war."