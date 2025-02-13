American among 3 released by Belarus: White House

The US secured the release of an American and two Belarusians, one who worked for an American media outlet, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday.

"It speaks to President (Donald) Trump's dealmaking ability," Leavitt said at a news conference. "We can confirm the safe release of one American and two individuals from Belarus."

She declined to provide details, citing privacy concerns, but called the release a "remarkable victory" following the return Tuesday of American teacher Marc Fogel from Russia.

Andrey Kuznechyk, a journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) who had been imprisoned in Belarus for more than three years, was among those released, according to Radio Free Europe.

Earlier Wednesday, the US announced the release of Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik.