About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump buyout program

Roughly 75,000 US federal workers had accepted the Trump administration's "deferred resignation" offer as of late Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management.

The attrition rate for the federal workforce was 5.9% in fiscal year 2023, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

Earlier in the day, US District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. allowed the resignation offer to proceed, overturning his previous order that had temporarily halted it.

He said in his ruling that the unions that sued to stop the offer did not have the necessary legal standing to bring the case.

The deferred resignations are part of President Donald Trump's vision to cut wasteful and unnecessary government spending under his newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed up by Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk.

The White House expects the move to save US taxpayers $100 billion a year.



