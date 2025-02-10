NO PLANS TO INVADE CANADA, SAYS TRUMPS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday that he does not believe the president plans to invade Canada, according to NBC News.

US President Donald Trump has suggested annexing Canada since before his inauguration last month, arguing that Canada "would be much better off" as part of the US and criticizing the $200 billion the US spends annually on its neighbor to the north.

Speaking on Meet the Press on NBC, Waltz responded to concerns from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who considers Trump's annexation plans as a threat.

Waltz said many Canadians "do not like the last 10 years of liberal, progressive governance in Trudeau."

"Really, what you're seeing is a reassertion of American leadership in the Western Hemisphere, from the Arctic all the way down to the Panama Canal," Waltz added.

Waltz also addressed the significant cuts Trump has made to various federal agencies, hinting at additional budget reductions for departments like defense.



