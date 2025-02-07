13 states to sue Trump administration over Musk’s access to federal payment data

A coalition of 13 states plans to sue the Trump administration over its decision to grant US billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to sensitive federal payment systems containing Americans' personal data, state attorneys general announced Thursday.

The attorneys general said that granting DOGE access to federal payment systems is "unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable," arguing that the department has "no authority" to obtain such information.

"As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is not used to being told 'no,' but in our country, no one is above the law," the 13 attorneys general said in a statement.

"The President does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress."

California, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Vermont are expected to join the suit.

The Trump administration established DOGE with the stated goal of reducing government waste, but Musk's influence over federal agencies has drawn scrutiny.

The lawsuit argues that DOGE's access could compromise payments for health care, childcare and other essential programs.





