US defense chief says Pentagon 'prepared to look at all options' for Gaza after Trump’s remarks

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the Pentagon is prepared to look at all options on Gaza, a day after President Donald Trump said the US will take over the Palestinian enclave.

"On the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," Hegseth said ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"As the president and prime minister pointed out last night, the president is willing to think outside the box, look for new and unique, dynamic ways to solve problems that have felt like they're intractable," he said.

"So we look forward to more conversations about that, creative solutions to that, and as the man tasked with leading the Defense Department here, we're prepared to look at all options, as we've said," he added.

Asked whether Trump would involve US troops in Gaza, Hegseth said: "The president is involved in very complex and high-level negotiations of great consequence to both the United States and the State of Israel, and we look forward to working with our allies, our counterparts both diplomatically and militarily to look at all options."

Earlier, the White House was asked about Trump's willingness to send in US troops, with spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt maintaining that no decision has yet been made.

"The president has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza. He has also said that the United States is not going to pay for the rebuilding of Gaza. His administration is going to work with our partners in the region to reconstruct this region," she said.

Leavitt said that Trump has been vocal in expecting regional partners, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to temporarily accept Palestinian refugees while the region is rebuilt.