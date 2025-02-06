Israel orders army to plan to let Palestinians leave Gaza

Israel's defence minister ordered the army on Thursday to start making preparations to allow for "voluntary" departures from the Gaza Strip, after US President Donald Trump floated a proposal to move Palestinians out of the territory.

The idea sparked uproar from leaders in the Middle East and around the world, and on Wednesday, the Trump administration appeared to walk back some of the suggestions.

Hours later, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to formulate a plan for voluntary departures of Palestinians from Gaza, which has been ravaged by more than a year of war.

"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents," Katz said, adding that they could go "to any country willing to accept them".

"The plan will include exit options through land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air," he added, branding Trump's plan as "bold".

Trump announced his proposal to audible gasps on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit him at the White House since his inauguration.

Reacting to the proposal, the United Nations warned that any forced displacement of Palestinians would be "tantamount to ethnic cleansing".

Trump, however, insisted that "everybody loves" the plan, which he said would involve the United States taking over the Gaza Strip, though he offered few details on how more than two million Palestinians would be removed.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said.

His administration later appeared to backtrack, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying any transfer of Gazans would be temporary, while the White House said there was no commitment to sending US troops.