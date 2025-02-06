Apartment ablaze in New York City

New York Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Harlem on Wednesday night.

According to the New York Fire Department, first responders are on the scene of a four-alarm fire that broke out just before 9 pm (0200GMT Thursday) at the five-story building, which is reportedly abandoned, located on 139th St. between Lenox Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Nearly 40 units and 170 fire and emergency medical service personnel are on the scene, with no reports of injuries so far.









