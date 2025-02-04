Pentagon chief visits US troops on southern border

New Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth visited US troops on the southern border Monday.

On his first trip as Secretary of Defense, Hegseth visited Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where troops are helping to control immigration, and the US-Mexico border to witness efforts by the US military to fortify barriers.

"It was an honor to meet the troops engaged in securing our southern border. They are the backbone of our nation's security," Hegseth said on X.

"Their dedication to service and unequalled courage safeguard the freedoms we hold dear. We are grateful for all you and your families sacrifice," he added.

Separately, he received a briefing on homeland defense and security priorities at the southern border.

Recently, President Donald Trump ordered 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border as he signed a new executive order banning the entry of what he called "aliens engaged in an invasion of the United States through the southern border."

Hegseth also shared his interview with Fox News along with Border Czar Tom Homan on X, where he said the Pentagon is prepared to provide "any assets necessary" to help secure the border.





