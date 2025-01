US secretary of state hails release of prisoner in Belarus

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the release of a US citizen imprisoned in Belarus.

"Belarus just unilaterally released an innocent American, ANASTASSIA Nuhfer, who was taken under JOE BIDEN," Rubio wrote Sunday on X, crediting President Donald Trump's leadership for the release.

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," he added.

No additional details were immediately available about Nuhfer or her release.