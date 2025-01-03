Biden vows ‘no safe harbor’ for terrorist organizations in US

Daesh/ISIS and other terrorist groups will not find a "safe harbor" in the US, President Joe Biden said Thursday following deadly New Year's Day attacks.

"We're going to continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organizations where they are, and they'll find no safe harbor here," Biden said during remarks on securing 235 judicial confirmations.

His comments came after a driver intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter. The suspect was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran and native of the state of Texas, according to the FBI.

In a separate incident in Las Vegas on the same day, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, killing one person and injuring seven others. The suspect was identified as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a US Army veteran.

Earlier, Biden convened a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and his homeland security team to discuss the investigations into the two incidents.

"We're also continuing to investigate whether or not there's any connection between the New Orleans attack and the explosion in Las Vegas. As of now, they've just been briefed and have not found any evidence of such a connection," Biden said.

The president said the FBI briefed him that as of now, there is no information that anyone else is involved in the New Orleans attack.