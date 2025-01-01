FBI investigating New Orleans truck-ramming incident as 'act of terrorism'

The FBI is investigating an incident in which at least 10 people were killed and 30 or more were injured when a driver crashed his truck into a crowd at high speed in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday as an act of terrorism, the agency said.

"This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others," the FBI said in a statement.

"The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."







