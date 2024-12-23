Netanyahu aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers Monday that Israel's war in Gaza had offered opportunities to sign new peace accords with Arab nations and "dramatically change the face of" the Middle East.

"Moderate Arab countries view Israel as a regional power and a potential ally. I intend to seize this opportunity to the fullest. Together with our American friends, I plan to expand the Abraham Accords... and thus change even more dramatically the face of the Middle East," he said in parliament, referring to agreements which normalised ties between Israel and some Arab states during Donald Trump's first term as US president.







