Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho undergoes surgery

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce confirmed on Monday that Jose Mourinho underwent a successful gallbladder operation.

"Get Well Soon Jose Mourinho. Manager Jose Mourinho had a successful gallbladder operation in his country Portugal today," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

"We wish our coach, who is in very good health, a speedy recovery," it added.

Mourinho, 61, joined Fenerbahce in June. The team currently sits in second place in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 36 points, trailing leaders Galatasaray.

Under the Portuguese manager's leadership, Fenerbahce have achieved 11 wins, two losses, and three draws in 16 matches this season.