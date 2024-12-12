Biden grants clemency to 1,500, pardons 39 others

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has granted clemency to nearly 1,500 people on home confinement and pardons to 39 others who were convicted of non-violent crimes.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," said the president, adding that he has the "great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

"That is why, today, I am pardoning 39 people who have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer," he said. "I am also commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who are serving long prison sentences-many of whom would receive lower sentences if charged under today's laws, policies, and practices."

He said commutation recipients, placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities, and have shown they deserve a second chance.

Biden said he would take more steps in the weeks ahead.

"My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," he added.