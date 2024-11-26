Trump orders probe against legal adviser over 'financial impropriety': Report

US President-elect Donald Trump has directed his top advisers to investigate allegations of impropriety involving his legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

ABC News reported on Tuesday that the claims, made by individuals close to Trump's transition team, accused Epshteyn of leveraging his proximity to Trump for financial gain by suggesting he could secure administration roles in exchange for payment.

An internal review led by Trump's lawyers found patterns of troubling behavior, according to sources.

The investigation reportedly concluded that Epshteyn solicited monthly consulting fees from individuals seeking access to Trump, including one alleged request for $30,000 per month to promote a candidate for a Treasury position around Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Additionally, Epshteyn allegedly attempted to persuade the same individual to invest $10 million in a private basketball league, which was refused.

In response to the allegations, Epshteyn denied wrongdoing. "These fake claims are false and defamatory and will not distract us from Making America Great Again," he told ABC News.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens provided a sworn declaration as part of the review. Greitens described an interaction in which Epshteyn's demeanor "suggested he might entertain offering a position in the administration in exchange for financial consideration."

However, no explicit offer was made.

Speaking to Just the News, Trump expressed dismay over the allegations. "I suppose every president has people around them who try to make money off them on the outside. It's a shame, but it happens," he said.

"But no one working for me in any capacity should be looking to make money. They should only be here to Make America Great Again."

Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming White House communications director, confirmed a review of consulting agreements, including Epshteyn's.

"We are now moving ahead together as a team to help President Trump Make America Great Again," Cheung said.

As of Monday, Epshteyn remained employed by Trump, and it is unclear whether the findings of the internal investigation were formally presented to the president-elect.











