Paraguayan president hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro during G20 summit

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena was hospitalized Monday after reportedly experiencing chest pain during the G20 Leaders' summit in Brazil.

Pena left the summit by ambulance after an electrocardiogram was performed and is being treated at a medical facility in Rio de Janeiro, local media reported.

Vice President Pedro Alliana said Pena is doing well.

"I spoke with President Santiago Peña, who is in the Samaritano Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after a slight illness. He is doing well and is awaiting the results of his medical examinations," said Alliana on X.

The hospital is expected to issue a medical report in the next few hours.

Pena, 46, was sworn in as president in August 2023, making him the youngest president of the South American country.









