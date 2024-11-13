Trump nominates Mike Huckabee for U.S. envoy to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Mike Huckabee on Tuesday for the U.S. ambassador to Israel post.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel," Trump said in a statement.

Trump started to choose a Cabinet and select high-ranking officials after last week's presidential election victory.

Huckabee, 69, has been a "great" public servant and governor for many years, he added.

"He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East," Trump added.