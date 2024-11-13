Arab Americans who voted for Trump urge him to demand cease-fire in Palestine, Lebanon

Arab Americans who voted for Donald Trump in the Muslim-majority US city of Dearborn, Michigan have urged the president-elect to demand an immediate cease-fire in Palestine and Lebanon.

In a letter posted on Instagram, the MENA American Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Lebanese Americans, congratulated Trump on his return to the White House and said Dearborn "turned red in this presidential election," referring to the color designation used by media outlets for Republicans.

"In response to your renowned letter addressed to Lebanese Americans dated October 26th, 2024, and due to the escalation of Israeli attacks subsequent to the US election, we are urging your administration and transition team to apply your political influence in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and Palestine," said the letter.

"This aligns to the commitment toward lasting peace which you made in the letter and in person while signing the Peace Plaques," it added.

"The over 3.5 million MENA Americans, some of whom reside in the swing states, are proud to have contributed to your margins of victory, particularly in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Your success is a testament to your resonance with the values and concerns of MENA Americans," the letter said.

Democrats' traditional stronghold of Dearborn, Michigan, known as the capital of the Arab American community, delivered a stunning rebuke to the Democratic Party in the US presidential election over its support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

The city, home to North America's largest mosque and approximately 250,000 Muslim voters, saw a significant shift from 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by roughly 150,000 votes, beating then-President Trump, who was finishing his first term in office.









