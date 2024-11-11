Biden to host Indonesian president on Tuesday: White House

US President Joe Biden will host Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for a bilateral meeting at the White House on Tuesday, a spokesperson said Sunday.

During the visit, Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of US-Indonesian relations and pay tribute to those affected by the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, said Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

"The two leaders will also explore ways to strengthen US-Indonesian cooperation as part of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," she said.

"The leaders will coordinate on sustainable approaches to food security, the clean energy transition, democracy and pluralism, regional peace and stability, and people-to-people ties, as well as advancing our cooperation on humanitarian aid and disaster relief," Jean-Pierre added.

The newly-inaugurated Indonesian president paid his first overseas trip to China on Friday, where he called for collaboration rather than confrontation with Beijing, before his scheduled visit to the US.



