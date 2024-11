A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean near the coast of Chile on Friday, according to a report.

The quake had a very shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 6.37 am local time (0937GMT) and it was not felt or at least not reported, the website VolcanoDiscovery reported.

No major damage or impact is anticipated from the quake, and no special alert has been issued.