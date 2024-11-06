CNN EXIT POLL: BIDENS APPROVAL RATING UNDERWATER AS VOTERS VOICE DISCONTENT

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating is underwater nationwide, according to CNN's preliminary exit poll of the presidential election.

The network reported that roughly four in 10 voters approve of Biden's job performance, while the majority disapprove.

Nearly three-quarters have a negative view of the way things are currently happening in the U.S.

"Only about one-quarter call themselves enthusiastic or satisfied with the state of the nation, with more than 4 in 10 dissatisfied and roughly 3 in 10 saying they're angry," said the exit poll.

Voters, however, remain generally optimistic, despite the sentiments, with more than six in 10 saying that America's best days are in the future, and only about one-third indicating they are in the past.

Democracy and the economy are also the two issues at the top of voters' minds, according to initial results.

Millions of Americans are headed to the polls Tuesday to elect the 47th president of the U.S., with former President Donald Trump going against his Democratic contender, Vice President Kamala Harris.