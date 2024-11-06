Bomb threats in U.S. state of Georgia appear to originate from Russia: FBI

Voters cast their ballots at a polling place on Election Day in East Point, Georgia, on November 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The FBI on Tuesday announced it is "aware" of bomb threats made to polling locations across several states, noting that many appear to originate from Russian email domains.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," said a statement by the FBI.

Highlighting the importance of "election integrity," the FBI reassured the public that it will continue to collaborate closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to potential threats and safeguard communities as Americans head to ballot boxes.

The statement came shortly after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that "non-credible" bomb threats were made against two polling stations in Fulton County originated from Russia.

According to media reports, the threats led to the brief evacuation of two polling locations early Tuesday that targeted five polling sites.

"They're up to mischief, it seems," Raffensperger told reporters, adding that "they don't want us to have smooth, fair and accurate elections."