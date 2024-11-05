U.S. vice-presidential candidate casts vote in Ohio

Republican nominee for vice president U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) address members of the media after voting on November 5, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AFP Photo)

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance casted his vote on Tuesday at a polling station in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"First of all, we do expect to win. But obviously no matter who wins, half the country is gonna be at least partially disappointed," the Ohio senator told reporters outside the polling station.

"I think my attitude is the best way to heal the rift in the country is to try to govern the country as well as we can, create as much of prosperities as we can for the American people," he said, according to media reports.

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote not only for the next U.S. president, but also for Congress, numerous state governors, and local government officials.

Democrat nominee Vice President Harris and her Republican rival Trump have each spent significant time on the campaign trail, with the race expected to be unusually tight.