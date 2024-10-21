Trump takes aim at Harris with fast-food chain appearance in Pennsylvania

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spent part of his Sunday afternoon behind the counter at a fast-food chain restaurant in Pennsylvania, donning an apron to work the fry machine and serve customers at the drive-thru.

The former president used the visit to a McDonald's franchise in the Philadelphia area to highlight his claim that his contender, Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, did not work at McDonald's during her college years.

When asked why he came to the fast-food chain, Trump said: "I like McDonalds. I like jobs. I like to see good jobs, and I think it's inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds…She (Harris) never worked at McDonalds."

The campaign stop in the key battleground state just over two weeks before Election Day was aimed at mocking Harris, who has previously mentioned working at a McDonald's during her younger years.

According to NBC News, Trump received a brief tutorial from a fry cook at the fast-food chain. He filled orders at the drive-thru window and chatted with customers.

The Harris campaign told NBC News that the vice president worked at a McDonald's in Alameda, California during the summer of 1983 while attending Howard University. During her time there, she operated the register and handled both the french fry and ice cream machines.





