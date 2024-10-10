Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, other stars support US hurricane relief

Top country stars joined the lineup for a star-studded benefit concert, and Taylor Swift donated to hunger relief efforts, as celebrities mobilized on Wednesday to help people affected by recent Hurricane Helene and incoming Hurricane Milton.

Pop superstar Swift gave $5 million to the nonprofit group Feeding America to assist in the storms' aftermath, according to a social media post from the group.

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need," Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement.

Much of the southern U.S. experienced the deadly force of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago. Milton began battering Florida on Wednesday. Both storms are expected to cause billions of dollars in damage.

Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Eric Church and other country musicians set a "Concert for Carolina" benefit for Oct. 26 to help one of the regions worst hit by Helene. The event will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Among other efforts, country singer Morgan Wallen helped collect supplies and posed for photos with fans at a food drive in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday. He had earlier donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

Country superstar Dolly Parton donated $1 million of her personal funds to a Tennessee nonprofit. Her businesses, including the Dollywood theme park, added another $1 million.

"These are my people and this is my home," Parton told a crowd in Newport, Tennessee. "I am with you because I am part of you."