Biden urges people to stay safe after hurricane

US President Joe Biden has urged people in the US state of Florida to stay safe in the wake of Hurricane Milton.



"To everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton: I urge you stay inside and off the roads," Biden posted on X on Thursday.



"Downed power lines, debris, and road washouts are creating dangerous conditions," he added.



"Help is on the way, but until it arrives, shelter in place until your local officials say it's safe to go out."



Hurricane Milton made landfall late on Wednesday evening about 100 kilometres south of Tampa, in Siesta Key, as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to 193 kilometres per hour.



Milton subsequently weakened to a Category 1 storm and moved out to sea.



US media have reported six known deaths in connection with the storm so far.













