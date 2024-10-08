Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in New York on 1st anniversary of Israel-Hamas war

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters flooded various New York City neighborhoods Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.

Demonstrators got into scuffles with police and multiple people were taken into custody.

Hoisting Palestinian flags and pounding drums, the protestors chanted "Free, Free Palestine" and "Gaza."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









