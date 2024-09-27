It is in U.S. 'strategic interest' to support Ukraine: Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"The United States supports Ukraine, not out of charity, but because it is in our strategic interest.

"We will continue to provide the security assistance Ukraine needs to succeed on the battlefield," she said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, after the Ukrainian leader held a separate meeting with President Joe Biden.

Her remarks came after the U.S. announced a new package of military weapons and nearly $8 billion in aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Stressing that her support for the people of Ukraine is "unwavering," Harris said: "I will work to ensure Ukraine prevails in this war, to be safe, secure and prosperous."

The Ukrainian people are "bravely" defending their homeland, freedom and democracy against a "brutal dictator," Harris added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If we allow aggressors like Putin to take land with impunity, they keep going, and Putin could set his sights on Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies," she said, adding that the Russian leader could end the war by withdrawing troops from Ukraine.

Noting that there are some in the U.S. who would force Ukraine to give up large parts of its territory, Harris said: "These proposals are the same of those of Putin."

"And let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable," she stressed.

'WE NEED TO URGENTLY STRENGTHEN UKRAINE'S AIR DEFENSE'



Zelenskyy, for his part, said it is "crucial" for Ukraine to be "fully understandable" and to work in "full coordination" with the U.S.

Stressing that pressure needs to be put on Russia to stop the war and to make a "truly lasting and just peace," he said: "It's a top priority for us and for other freedom-loving nations to achieve not a freezing but real, real peace for us."

Turning to the recent Russian attacks against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: "We need to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense to save thousands of lives and reduce Russian terror to zero. It's achievable."

Zelenskyy earlier met U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss key points of his "victory plan" for the war.

The plan, whose specifics have not yet been made public, includes a security guarantee of NATO membership, according to Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak.