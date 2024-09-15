Shooting reported while Trump leaving golf club in Florida, former president is safe

Gunfire was reported on Sunday while former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was leaving a golf club in Florida, according to the reports.

According to law enforcement sources, the Secret Service is investigating a shooting incident near Trump when he was leaving his golf club in West Palm Beach Florida, the New York Post reported.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to sources who spoke to the New York Post, the gunfire was not aimed at the former president, but two shooters were targeting each other.

"Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump," the daily quoted sources as saying.