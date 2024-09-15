Former U.S. President Trump is 'safe' following gunshots near him in Florida

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is "safe" after gunshots were heard outside his location in Florida, his communications director said on Sunday.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said Steven Cheung in a statement.

The statement came right after the reports that two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club.

The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi said on X.

He added that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will have more details soon.

Trump said in a statement that he is "safe."

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"



BIDEN, HARRIS BRIEFED ON SECURITY INCIDENT



President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing golf, the White House said.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," it added.

Harris said she has been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida.

"I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," she said on X.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., said that an AK-47 automatic weapon was discovered in bushes, citing the local law enforcement.

"The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended," he said on X.

Separately, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he had just spoken with Trump.

"He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country," Graham said on X.

Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Northbound I-95 at 714 is shut down.

Based on information released by Palm Beach County, the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle and took a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

"We will update this information as it becomes available," the office added.

The incident occurred nearly two months after Trump was injured during an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in July.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler County on July 13, grazing his right ear. Reports afterwards suggested Trump had coincidentally turned his body when the gun was fired, perhaps averting a much more serious injury.

The gunman killed one spectator and seriously injured two others. After opening fire, Crooks was killed at the scene by a Secret Service agent.























