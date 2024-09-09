Heat wave fuels wildfires across Southwestern U.S., forcing mass evacuations

A dangerous heat wave sweeping across the Southwestern U.S. has triggered a surge in wildfires, particularly in California and Nevada, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes as firefighters struggle to contain the flames.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to the rapidly spreading Davis Fire, located south of Reno. Around 20,000 people have already been evacuated as the fire continues to grow. "State agencies are working diligently to support local partners as we mitigate and eliminate this fire together," Lombardo stated on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration on Saturday for San Bernardino County, where the uncontained Line Fire is endangering over 11,000 residents. The National Interagency Fire Center reports that seven major wildfires are currently burning across the state, with the Line Fire alone scorching nearly 17,500 acres and threatening 35,000 structures.

Firefighters in San Bernardino County face the added challenge of an excessive heat warning in effect until Monday evening, as issued by the U.S. National Weather Service. Temperatures are complicating efforts to contain the fire and safeguard homes.

Evacuations have also taken place in Angeles National Forest, where a separate fire has rapidly expanded to 800 acres with zero containment, according to Axios. The heat wave has created dangerous conditions across much of the region, as extreme temperatures fuel the rapid spread of fires.

Further north in Lake County, the Boyles Fire in Clearlake has forced 4,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed multiple structures, including 30 homes and vehicles. As of Sunday, the fire was only 10% contained.

In Nevada, the Davis Fire continues to grow, consuming 6,500 acres and threatening structures. Some residents have been left without power, and multiple roads have been closed. Significant property damage has already been reported as fire crews fight to slow the spread.

In addition to these major fires, other large blazes are burning in Idaho, Oregon, and Wyoming, where extreme weather continues to hamper firefighting efforts.