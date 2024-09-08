Israel 'doomed' if Harris wins election: Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel is "doomed" if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected to the White House in November.

"If I don't win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed. Israel is doomed.

"Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist," Trump told supporters in the state of Wisconsin.

The Republican nominee claimed he is "the only one" who can end the chaos in the Middle East and prevent World War III.

"I better win, I better win, or you're going to have problems like we've never had. We may have no country left. It may be our last election," he said.

Trump and Harris are gearing up for their first presidential debate, which will be moderated Tuesday by David Muir and Linsey Davis from ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.