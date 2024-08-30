TWO-EDGED SWORD: TRUMP AND HARRISS GAZA POLICY

A combination picture shows Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Harris (REUTERS Photo)

The 2024 U.S. election year has become one of the most tumultuous on record.

In the past two months, President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race following criticism. Former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump faced an assassination attempt, and Vice President Kamala Harris has risen as the Democratic candidate.

Harris has less than three months to present her campaign to the American public.

While U.S. voters are likely to focus mainly on internal economic pressures in the elections, the question of how the 47th president will shape foreign policy is also critical.

The war in Ukraine, the attacks in Gaza, and the escalating U.S.-China rivalry will be major topics for the next administration's foreign policy.

So what do the U.S. presidential elections mean for the genocide in Gaza, and what might they influence?

BIDEN'S LEGACY OF 'UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT' FOR ISRAEL



U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly demonstrated his unconditional support for Israel by declaring in various interviews over the years, "I am a Zionist."

Of Irish Catholic heritage, Biden has made similar statements to show his closeness to Israel and has been one of the leading figures in the influential American political group known as "Friends of Israel" for decades.

In a 2007 interview with Shalom TV during his campaign as a vice-presidential candidate, Biden said, "I am a Zionist. You don't have to be Jewish to be a Zionist," and described Israel as the greatest asset the U.S. has in the Middle East.

The U.S. President had reiterated this statement several times in previous terms.

A Reuters analysis noted that Joe Biden's father was also one of the strongest supporters of Israel's establishment in 1948, and that Biden's pro-Israel worldview was partly shaped during those years.

AN IRONCLAD ALLIANCE WITH ISRAEL



During his presidential campaign and throughout his presidency, Biden emphasized the strong bonds between the U.S. and Israel. He stated, "My administration will continue to maintain an ironclad alliance with Israel. Israel's security is vital to American interests," underscoring the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He frequently highlighted Israel's significance as a key ally in terms of stability and security in the Middle East. By saying, "Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, and we will continue to stand by its side," Biden expressed Israel's role in the region and reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to its ally.

CAN HARRIS DEVELOP A NEW POLICY FOR GAZA?



President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel, combined with his self-identification as a Zionist, has contributed to his declining popularity and widened the divide between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.

This has led to a loss of significant voter groups, including young voters and Muslim communities.

While the Democratic Party is aware of this vulnerability, many are wondering whether candidate Kamala Harris can win back disillusioned voters and bring a new approach to Gaza policy.

Media outlets have viewed some of Harris's comments as a potential departure from Biden's steadfast pro-Israel stance and have portrayed her as a more empathetic voice within the administration.

SPECIAL TIME WITH NETANYAHU FROM HARRIS



Harris recently stated that she would not remain "silent" about the suffering of Palestinians, a stance that contrasts with Biden's rhetoric.

However, many pro-Palestinian advocates are demanding more than just a change in tone.

These voters are expecting a significant shift away from the U.S.'s unconditional military support for the occupying state.

As a genocide unfolds in Gaza, symbolic gestures like Harris's recent decision to skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress are no longer sufficient to secure these votes.

In her role as Senate President, Kamala Harris did not preside over the session attended by Netanyahu but later met with him separately.

Dr. Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor in Comparative Human Development at the University of Chicago, notes that Harris has not yet made any policy commitments regarding Gaza.

HARRIS' CONTRADICTORY STATEMENTS



In May, Harris was one of the first U.S. officials to use the term "ceasefire" when calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a November statement, she said, "The loss of any innocent person, any innocent civilian, any child, anywhere is truly tragic."

However, regarding another Israeli attack that resulted in numerous deaths, she stated, "We are not telling Israel how to conduct this war. Therefore, I will not comment on this matter."

While the new Democratic candidate attempts to soften voters with contradictory statements, she has continued to reaffirm her support for Israel.

DONALD TRUMP: ISRAEL'S BEST FRIEND



Frequently describing himself as "Israel's best friend," Trump made his strong support for Israel clear and unequivocal during his presidency.

A major example of this was his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's so-called capital in 2017 and the subsequent relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This move sparked significant international controversy and was met with strong criticism from the Palestinians.

Trump, withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran, claimed that it was the greatest favor he did for Israel and criticized the Biden administration for not taking action in this regard.

Trump also asserted that Kamala Harris, as the Democratic presidential candidate, is worse on Middle Eastern issues than Biden.

Claiming to be the U.S. president who has provided the greatest support to Israel, Trump stated that if he were to be re-elected, he would continue to offer the strongest support to the country.