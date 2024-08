Trump to do interview with Elon Musk on Monday

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will sit for an interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk next week.

"ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He did not provide further details.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and X, backs Trump for the coming Nov. 5 presidential election.