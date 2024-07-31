Biden, Lula urge Venezuelan authorities to release full, transparent data on election

US President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged Venezuelan electoral authorities Tuesday to release "full, transparent and detailed" voting data of the weekend presidential election in which incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner.

According to a readout of the call between Biden and Lula, the two discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the emerging political situation in Venezuela following the July 28 presidential election.

"The two leaders agreed on the need for the immediate release of full, transparent and detailed voting data at the polling station level by the Venezuelan electoral authorities," the statement said.

"The two leaders shared the perspective that the Venezuelan election outcome represents a critical moment for democracy in the hemisphere, and they pledged to remain in close coordination on the issue," it added.

Maduro, 61, was declared the winner of the election Sunday, giving him a third term in office. He secured 51% of the vote against 44% received by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the election commission.

The opposition, however, rejected the results, claiming they did not correspond to the votes cast.















