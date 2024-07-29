Venezuelan people’s ‘will must be respected’: EU foreign policy chief

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday called for respecting the will of the Venezuelan people in the latest election.

"The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers," he said on X.

"Their will must be respected," he said, adding: "Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital."

Nicolas Maduro, 61, has been declared the winner of Venezuela's presidential election, securing 51% of the vote against 44% received by opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The announcement was made early on Monday by Elvis Amoroso, head of the electoral authority, who said the results are based on 80% of voting stations.

In his victory speech, Maduro said that his reelection would bring peace and reiterated that fascism "will not happen" in the country.

"The voice of peace triumphed, and in Venezuela there will be peace, peace and peace for our country," he said.

The opposition has rejected the result, claiming that the results announced by the CNE do not correspond to the votes cast.