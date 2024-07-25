NETANYAHUS DISTORTIONS CATCH ATTENTION OF U.S. MEDIA

U.S. media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distorted the actions of his army in the Gaza Strip, which many say is a genocide, and attempted to cover up facts in his address to Congress.

Perhaps the biggest "distortion" Netanyahu made during his nearly hour-long speech Tuesday was when he claimed that no civilians were killed in the southern city of Rafah, which the Israeli military invaded in early May. There have been numerous reports of airstrikes and bombings with mass casualties in the Gazan city.

Many Democratic lawmakers skipped the address, and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside the Capitol building where he spoke and at his hotel.

"Netanyahu, whose popularity has plummeted from its pre-war levels, aimed to portray himself as a statesman respected by Israel's most important ally and welcomed in the corridors of Washington," wrote The Associated Press. "That task is complicated by Americans' increasingly divided views on Israel and the war, which has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. presidential election"

NETANYAHU DISTORTED ISRAEL'S ROLE IN GAZA



The Washington Post pointed out that Netanyahu's boasting about allowing humanitarian aid into Palestine contradicted statements by the UN and international aid organizations.

Benny Gantz, the leader of Israel's opposition National Unity Party, accused Netanyahu of deliberately delaying a cease-fire agreement for months, however, the newspaper emphasized that Netanyahu attempted to present a very different "picture" in his address, claiming that if the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, surrenders and releases all of the hostages, the war would end.

Politico wrote that Netanyahu rejected accusations about Israel's attacks on Gaza.

It predicted that the speech would not lead to significant changes in support for Israel among Republicans and Democrats.

CNN said Netanyahu "falsely downplayed and deflected on the role of Israel in causing the ongoing civilian strife in Gaza."

It noted that during much of the speech, the prime minister focused on "the ongoing war and took aim at his foes-Iran, the International Criminal Court and protesters."

NETANYAHU FACING PUSHBACK



Prominent figures in the American Congress, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and the former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the "war criminal."

"It will be the first time in American history that a war criminal has been given that honor. He should not be welcome in the United States Congress," Sanders said Tuesday.

Pelosi took to X and said: "Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States."

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, said of Netanyahu's standing ovation in the congressional hall: "I was there and it was disgusting." She held a small two-sided placard that read: "War criminal" on one side and "Guilty of Genocide" on the other throughout the speech.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters organized demonstrations on the streets of Washington, around and inside the hotel where Netanyahu was staying.