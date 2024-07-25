Mexico’s president sends letters to Biden, Trump

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared excerpts from letters he sent to outgoing US President Joe Biden and former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his morning briefing Wednesday.

Both letters underscored Lopez Obrador's close ties with his counterparts within their respective terms, yet he stressed that Trump's anti-immigration and protectionist measures could spark a "rebellion" on both sides of the border.

In his letter to Trump, he opened by once again condemning the assassination attempt against the Republican candidate on July 13 during a political rally in Pennsylvania.

"Ours was the first of all governments to condemn this aggression," he said.

But Lopez Obrador also addressed Trump's comments during the recent Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin regarding immigration and trade.

He reacted to Trump's negative comments about migrants and his assertion that most migrants crossing the border between the US and Mexico are criminals, as well as his promise to shut down the border if elected.

Lopez Obrador urged Trump to remember that 37.7 million Mexicans live in the US, seven out of every 10 agricultural workers in the US are of Mexican origin and Mexicans contributed $325 billion to the US economy last year.

Trump's pledges to shut down the border also pose immediate risks to Mexico's economy, which would affect international trade and regional integration under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement.

"Economic integration between our nations is so intense and widespread that to take such a measure would be tantamount to calling for a rebellion on both sides of the border because of the damage it would cause to people, industry and commerce," said the letter.

The message to Trump comes months before the US presidential election on Nov. 5, where Trump will face off against a Democratic candidate to replace Biden after he dropped out of the race.

In his letter to Biden, Lopez Obrador praised the Democratic leader's decision to abandon the campaign trail as a selfless act to address the interests of the American people.

"In this context, it should also be understood why you decided to decline as your party's candidate to dedicate all your time to consummating your transforming work of government. I congratulate you for placing the general interests above personal interest, however legitimate it may be."

Lopez Obrador shared the world stage with Biden during his four-year term, which the Mexican leader praised as a humanistic and socially responsible administration.

"It has been an honor to work with you to benefit our people. Undoubtedly, the United States of America has established itself as a great economic and commercial power, overcoming such complex obstacles as those caused by pandemics and wars."









