Israel says 10 rockets, 4 drones fired from Lebanon amid tension

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it had detected 10 rockets and four drones launched from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

"A number of suspicious aerial targets that crossed the Lebanese territories were detected," the army said in a statement.

It said some of the aerial targets were intercepted, without providing further details.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said two drones were shot down, while two others fell in Mount Meron area.

According to the same source, 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot near the Lebanese border.

No injuries were reported.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had fired a volley of drones on the Mount Nireiya base in norther Israel, resulting in a direct hit.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of almost daily attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,100 people since Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.







