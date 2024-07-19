Magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolts Chile

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile late Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 45 kilometers (28 miles) east-southeast of the coastal town of San Pedro de Atacama at a depth of 117.4 kilometers (73 miles) at 9:50 p.m. local time (0150GMT Friday), it reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Authorities said there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.

Chile, one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, is located in the Circum-Pacific Belt, also known as the "Ring of Fire."

More than 500 people were killed in a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and the resulting tsunami that struck Chile on Feb. 27, 2010.















