U.S. federal authorities warn of potential violence following Trump assassination attempt

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have issued a bulletin warning law enforcement agencies across the country of possible "follow-on or retaliatory" attacks in the wake of the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

A joint bulletin issued Monday night by the DHS and FBI urged vigilance at upcoming election-related events, citing concerns about "follow-on or retaliatory" attacks, according to ABC News.

The warning, issued as the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, urged people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

The bulletin expressed concern over potential violence at upcoming events related to the 2024 presidential election, citing threats from members of online communities.

"The FBI and DHS remain concerned... particularly given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination," the bulletin said.

The warning came days after Trump, who is seeking reelection, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He attended the convention on Monday with a right ear injury.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by the Secret Service at the scene. Trump was left bloodied but survived the attack.

Federal authorities are still investigating the shooter's motives, noting that the "resonance of divisive topics in public discourse" may be contributing to the threat environment.

The bulletin warned that lone actors or small groups might continue to target political rallies and campaign events.

The bulletin acknowledged the difficulty in detecting such threats, given the "highly personal nature of radicalization and mobilization to violence."

Before this incident, federal authorities had already observed politically motivated attacks and plots targeting government officials and candidates, alongside disruptive tactics like hoax bomb threats and letters with white powder sent to election offices.

Over the past year, envelopes containing harmless white powder were sent to Republican lawmakers in Kansas, Tennessee, and Montana. These incidents highlighted the persistent threats faced by election officials and poll workers, with false claims about the 2020 election still fueling tensions.

The attempted assassination "reinforces our assessment that election-related targets are under a heightened threat of attack or other types of disruptive incidents," the bulletin added.