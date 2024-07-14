Trump says bullet hit his right ear in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. (IHA photo)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was hit in his right ear and is fine following an apparent assassination attempt Saturday during his rally in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he said.

The initial moments of the shooting began with gunshots being heard. Moments later, Trump was seen raising his hand to the right side of his head that had a bloodied right ear as he was being whisked from the stage in Butler, footage showed.

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president "is fine" after the shooting.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," he said in a statement.

The shooting is being probed as an assassination attempt with the FBI assuming the role of lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation.

The Secret Service said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator is dead and two others were critically injured. The shooter reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle.

U.S. President Joe Biden said, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence," at a news conference in the state of Delaware. "It's sick, it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country."

Biden said: "Everybody must condemn" the shooting, adding that "the idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of, is just not appropriate."

In addition, the Biden campaign is "pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible" following the shooting, said a campaign official.

The White House last said that Biden spoke to Trump, without providing details.

The president is returning to Washington and will receive an updated briefing early Sunday from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and law enforcement officials.

REACTIONS



Reactions from across the political and business worlds began pouring in with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, denouncing the shooting.

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

And billionaire tech investor Elon Musk announced he is endorsing Trump for president.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he wrote on X.

U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin condemned the shooting in a statement that said, "The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy".

Former U.S. President Barack Obama also offered his condemnation. "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery," he said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting.

"As @POTUS said, there is no place for political violence in America and we must all condemn it," he wrote on X.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said the chamber will conduct a "full investigation" into the shooting.

"The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP," he said on X.

A senior Republican official, meanwhile, told CNN that the Republican National Convention will begin Monday as scheduled in Milwaukee. The shooting will not alter plans to formally nominate Trump as the presidential candidate in Wisconsin, said the official.