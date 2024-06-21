Blinken tells Israeli officials to avoid further escalation with Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli officials Thursday of the importance to avoid further escalation with Lebanon, the State Department said.

Blinken met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, the department said in a statement.

Reiterating the U.S.'s "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security, Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and secure the release of all hostages.

"The Secretary emphasized the need to take additional steps to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza and plan for post-conflict governance, security and reconstruction," it added.

The meeting came after the Israeli army said Tuesday that it approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

U.S. officials have been stressing that Washington does not want to see a wider regional war, and it has been urging all parties to restore calm along the border and to seek a diplomatic solution.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,400 people since Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.