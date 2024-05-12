Death toll climbs over 140 in Brazilian floods with no end in sight

The death toll has risen to 143 following the devastating floods in southern Brazil. A further 125 were missing and 806 people injured, the Rio Grande do Sul State Civil Defence Department said on Sunday.



As it also rained this weekend, the number of people who had to leave their homes has risen to over 618,000. In total, over 2 million people have been affected by the floods.



According to the regional government, the largest warship in Latin America arrived in the harbour of the city of Rio Grande on Saturday for humanitarian aid operations.



Its most important equipment includes two water treatment plants that can produce a total of 20,000 litres per hour. It also has an intensive care unit, a thermal bath, an operating theatre, a dental practice and a complete pharmacy.



The deployment of the ship represents the Brazilian Navy's greatest effort to aid the state's population, Vice Admiral Fonseca Júnior said.



Almost 90% of all towns in the state, which is almost as large as Italy in terms of area, have been affected by the floods, news agency Agência Brasil reported.



Many communities were cut off from electricity and water supplies. Telephone and internet connections were also interrupted in many places.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced an aid package of more than 50 billion reais ($9.7 billion) for the region.



According to the Civil Defence Department, more than 76,000 people and over 10,000 animals have been rescued so far.



It is now autumn in the southern hemisphere and flooding is a common occurrence in the south of Brazil at this time of year. According to scientists, however, climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of these events.

